Hanur Temple Tragedy: Ponnachi Mahadevaswamy denies seeking bail for accused

Chamarajanagar: Ponnachi Mahadevaswamy, President of Salur Mutt Educational Institutions and a local political leader, yesterday denied reports that he was making efforts to get bail for Salur Mutt Junior Pontiff Immadi Mahadevaswamy, the prime accused in Hanur’s Sulwadi Kichguth Maramma Temple prasadam-poisoning case in which seventeen people lost their lives.

Addressing a press meet here yesterday, Ponnachi Mahadevaswamy said that the crime was an inhuman act and the culprits must be punished.

Pointing out that being a Lawyer himself, he knew about the legal consequences of the case, Ponnachi said that the Bar Association Members of Chamarajanagar and Kollegal have decided not to take up the case.

Maintaining that he had not tried to obtain bail for the accused, he said that he was surprised to know how his name came up in the attempts to seek bail for Immadi Mahadevaswamy.

December 30, 2018

