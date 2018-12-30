Milk procurement price to go up by Re.1 by Jan.1

No change in milk prices for consumers: GTD

Hunsur: State Higher Education and District Minister G.T. Devegowda informed that the Milk procurement price will increase by Re.1 from January, 2019 across the State.

He was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed Women Milk Producers Co -operative Society building at a cost of Rs.6.5 lakh at Muduganur in Hanagod hobli of the taluk recently.

The Minister said that the Government has taken up a slew of measures to help farmers. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Limited procures around 75 lakh litres of milk everyday with over 65 milk products.

Mysuru Milk Union (MyMUL) procures milk at Rs.23 per litre and along with that, farmers get a support price of Rs.5 per litre from the State Government. However, there will be no change in milk price for consumers, he clarified.

Urging the farmers to take up dairy farming in large scale, GTD advised farmers to shun cultivation of tobacco as there will be no market in future due to the policies of the Government. Farmers of the taluk can take up horticulture, dairying, mixed farming method of cultivation and other alternate farming to enhance their farm income. Hunsur taluk was gifted with better land and water that suits for farming, he said.

Regretting that the political intervention had affected the growth of Co-operative sector, the Minister said that there are 183 Milk Producers’ Co-operative Societies in the taluk. Of this, Women Milk Co-operative Societies are working efficiently. MyMUL has been procuring 90 litres of milk daily in the taluk. Milk producers must supply quality milk, he added.

State JD(S) President A.H. Vishwanath, Karnataka State Co-operative Federation Director Lalitha G.T. Devegowda, MyMUL Director K.S. Kumar, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Member Kattanayaka, Taluk Panchayat (TP) Vice-President Premkumar, APMC Member Subash, Dairy President Pushpalatha, Secretary Anitha, TP Member Pushpalatha, Puttamma, Tattakere Srinivas & Gram Panchayat (GP) President Mahadevi were present.

