Four-lane Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway:  Ex-MP Prathap Simha presses for speedy Forest Department clearance

December 27, 2024

Mysuru: The much-anticipated 93-km Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane highway project, undertaken under the Bharatmala initiative, awaits a crucial No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Karnataka Forest Department. The project, divided into four packages, is poised to transform regional connectivity.

Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha yesterday met Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Brijesh Kumar Dixit, in Bengaluru, urging the Department to expedite the approval process.

Highlighting the highway’s significance, Simha emphasised its benefits, including improved access between Mysuru and Kodagu, enhanced connectivity to Mangaluru Port and an alternative to the frequently disrupted Shiradi Ghat Road.

The Rs. 4,126-crore project is an alternative to the existing two-lane road between Mysuru and Madikeri as a modern four-lane highway designated National Highway-275. The existing Highway has already reached a saturation point with heavy vehicle density. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project in Mandya on March 12, 2023, the former MP noted.

While the land acquisition process is nearing completion — with approximately 84 percent of the land secured for Package-2, 80 percent for Package-3, 70 percent for Package-4 and 84 percent for Package-5 — road-widening activities between Periyapatna and Kushalnagar are contingent on Forest Department clearance.

Responding positively to the appeal, the PCCF assured swift action, raising hopes for the project to gain momentum. The new highway is expected to significantly boost regional development and ease travel for thousands of commuters.

