MP Yaduveer speaks to Forest Minister to facilitate project

December 27, 2024

Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has sought swift action from the Karnataka Forest Department to facilitate the Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane highway project.

In a phone conversation with Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Yaduveer urged for an expedited issuance of the No Objection Certificate (NOC), a critical requirement for the project’s progress.

Posting on X, Yaduveer stated, “Spoke over the phone to Minister Eshwar Khandre and requested him for the immediate forest clearance permissions for the Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway project. This key step will accelerate the completion of this vital infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, reducing travel time and boosting economic opportunities across Mysuru and Kodagu regions. Your commitment to progress is truly appreciated as we work together towards a better-connected and prosperous Karnataka.”