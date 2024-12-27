Don’t rename Princess Road as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga’

December 27, 2024

Mysuru: State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu Kautilya has dismissed the possibilities of renaming Princess Road (Mysuru-KRS Road) in the city as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga’.

Addressing the media persons at City BJP office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday, Raghu said, the KRS Road has been already named as Princess Road, in commemoration of the Princess Krishnajammanni Arvaru and Princess Cheluvajammanni Avaru. However, it is not known whether Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is aware of this or not.

“Siddaramaiah is serving his second term as CM, but there is no provision to name a road after any living person. Hence, the decision to rename KRS Road after Siddaramaiah should be revoked,” demanded Raghu.

Swipe at Simha

He also took a swipe at former Mysuru–Kodagu MP Prathap Simha finding no fault with the proposal to rename the road after Siddaramaiah, saying that, he (Simha) should stop pandering to those at the helm, only to win over them.

If one observes the manner in which Simha is issuing the statements in this issue, it seems he is ‘Holding the Bucket’ (a mocking word used in local parlance to describe appeasement), but for what, which nobody is aware of for now, said Raghu.

Having served as the MP twice, Simha should withdraw from resorting to such pleasing tactics, urged Raghu.

Blot on CM

City BJP President L. Nagendra said, when there is a blot on CM Siddaramaiah, it would be inappropriate to name the Princess Road after Siddaramaiah. There are neither Corporators in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), that restrains the MCC from taking any such decisions, without the approval of Council meeting. Still, some have gone ahead with the decision only to appease Siddaramaiah, which should not be allowed at any cost, he added.

While the decision to name Outer-Ring Road (ORR) after former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, has been already made, regarding which a memorandum will be submitted to the MCC, said Nagendra.

BJP State Spokesman M.G. Mahesh, BJP Rural President L.R. Mahadeva Swamy, former Chairman of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Yashaswi Somashekar, City BJP General Secretaries B.M. Raghu and Cable Mahesh were present.