Custodial assault: Four cops booked

December 27, 2024

Court directs ACP to file FIR against former Mandi Mohalla Inspector, three others

Mysuru: The Mandi Mohalla Police have registered an FIR against four Police personnel in connection with a four-year-old case of alleged illegal confinement and assault.

Acting on a Court directive, the FIR, dated Dec. 24, names former Mandi Mohalla Inspector Narayanaswamy and staff Ravigowda, Rajendra, and Shankar for the alleged brutal assault of labourer, Muthu, in March 2020.

Details of the case

In his complaint, Muthu, a resident of HUDCO Layout in Bannimantap, recounted visiting the Mandi Police Station on March 6, 2020, along with his relative’s mother, to inquire about his relative Ravi, who had been detained. During the visit, Ravi reportedly pointed to Muthu and identified him and told the Police “He is Muthu”. This led the Police to detain Muthu.

According to Muthu, the Police stripped him, tied him to a table and brutally assaulted him, accusing him of committing robberies along with Ravi and two others, Mayura and Subbaiah.

Muthu claimed in his complaint that though he pleaded his innocence, explaining that Mayura and Subbaiah had left two bags at his house. However, the Police ignored his protests and continued the assault.

Later when the Police checked the bags in Ravi’s house, a gold chain was discovered. The Police then continued to beat up Muthu, asking him about the gold chain though Muthu pleaded that he had no role in the robberies but had agreed to keep the bags given by Mayura and Subbaiah.

Health complications

Muthu alleged in his complaint that the Police assault caused severe injuries and led to kidney failure. He stated that he vomited and collapsed when the Police took him to Santhemaralli and other places to identify the places of robberies. The Police allegedly made him walk after the beating and he collapsed during the ordeal.

On March 9, the Police took him to Mallige Nursing Home, where doctors confirmed the kidney failure. Realising their mistake, the Police sought further treatment for Muthu at Mission Hospital and later facilitated his discharge on March 14. He further alleged that the Police coerced him into signing documents, appointed a lawyer for him and presented him before a Magistrate.

Release and treatment

The Police told the Magistrate that Muthu was suffering from kidney failure and got him released for treatment. Though Muthu was sent home, the Police visited his home multiple times. The following days, the Police reportedly continued his treatment at various hospitals, including the Mission Hospital and Bibi Ayesha Hospital for treatment and dialysis. Muthu has accused the Police of filing a false robbery case against him and Ravi to justify their actions. He also alleges illegal confinement and brutality that permanently impacted his health. He later filed a private complaint in Court alleging custodial torture and illegal confinement.

Following Muthu’s complaint, the Court directed Devaraja Sub-Division ACP to investigate and submit a report. Acting on instructions, the FIR was registered.