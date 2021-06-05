‘Corona Kaalada Aaapathu Yojane’: D. Devaraj Urs Development Corporation announces new scheme for COVID-affected

June 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Coming to the rescue of women and youths (boys and girls) who either lost their earning family members or their own livelihood due to COVID pandemic, the State-run D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation has announced a fresh scheme named ‘Corona Kaalada Aaapathu Yojane.’

Announcing this at a press meet at Jaladarshini Guest House here this morning, Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation Chairman R. Raghu Kautilya said that 2 sub-plans will come under the scheme.

Pointing out that this scheme is being introduced marking the 39th death anniversary (June 6) of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs, who was the champion of backward classes, he said that a representation was made to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in this regard and the CM is most likely to give his assent for this new scheme in a day or two, following which the scheme will be officially launched.

He further said that Yediyurappa will garland the statue of D. Devaraj Urs in Vidhana Soudha premises at Bengaluru tomorrow on the occasion of the former Chief Minister’s 39th death anniversary.

Explaining the salient features of this scheme, Raghu Kautilya said that as per the first plan of the scheme, 1,000 women beneficiaries in each district of the State will be distributed quality sewing machines for free. Likewise, 500 beneficiary youths (boys and girls) in each district will be distributed computers for free that are meant for earning a livelihood through DTP and other computer-based job works and services, he said.

Noting that the beneficiaries will be identified by the Corporation, Raghu clarified that the beneficiaries will be selected only from castes and sub-castes that come under the jurisdiction of the Corporation and communities belonging to 3a and 3b categories will be an addition only for this scheme.

Regarding the second plan, Raghu said that Rs.5,000 to Rs.10,000 will be advanced as fixed-term loans to street vendors and other micro vendors coming under local bodies. The interest on such loans will be very nominal and applications for selecting the beneficiaries under this plan will be called after the lockdown ends, he added.

COVID War Room receives 4,183 calls

Referring to the functioning of COVID War Room, of which he is In-Charge, Raghu said that COVID War Room in the city has received 4,183 help calls so far, out of which 3,089 calls have been addressed and the rest of the callers have been suitably guided. The addressed calls included 2,102 related to General beds in Hospitals, 173 on Oxygen beds, 500 on HCUs, 225 on ICUs and 89 on ICUs with ventilator.

Pointing out that the patients were allotted beds and guided to specified medical facilities only through the Health Department portal, Raghu asserted that the War Room has been functioning effectively, leaving no scope for complaints.

He lauded AYUSH Director Dr. B.S. Seethalakshmi, Lt. Col.Dr. S.U. Ashok, Assistant Commissioner N.C. Venkataraju, other officials, NCC cadets and all other volunteers for their excellent work.

BJP leaders Jogi Manju, H. Giridhar and Gopalraju were present at the press meet.

Later, Raghu planted a sapling in the premises of Jaladarshini Guest House, marking World Environment Day today.