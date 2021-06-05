Trust donates grocery kits to tribals in distress

June 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a news item titled ‘Tribals fight for livelihood in Corona-free Muthathi village’ published in SOM dated May 24 (Page-4) which threw light on the woes of around 150 tribal families living in Muthathi forest area of Malvalli taluk in Mandya district due to COVID crisis, Sri Jana Jagarana Trust has lent its helping hands.

The volunteers of Sri Jana Jagarana Trust led by its Vibhaga Pracharak Akshaya, visited Soligara Colony, Byadarahalli, Soligaradoddi, Adavi and B. Hosuru on May 25 and distributed grocery kits to those families in distress.

Facility for caretakers

Apart from this, the Trust, along with Seva Bharati, has provided basic amenities in the old Public Prosecutor Office (Government building) in Hassan and provided the facility for free for the caretakers of COVID patients who have come from villages.

The facilities include three time food, two time kashaya, toilet and bathing facility and hot water for drinking purpose. A total of 18 men, 12 women can be accommodated in the building. This has ended the problems faced by the patients’ caretakers who so far had to stay put in the hospital premises or on the roadsides.