Fresh Mayoral election: Nomination begins

June 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the announcement of June 11 as the date for fresh Mayoral election, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has said that the nomination of papers has started.

In a press release, the MCC said that the aspirants can file their nomination papers in Form 27 on all working days from June 3 to 11. The candidates are also allowed to file their nominations in the two-hour period from 8 am to 10 am on June 11, ahead of the election that will take place at 12 noon, at the chambers of the MCC Council Secretary in Chamaraja Wadiyar Hall of MCC Main Office. An intimation has been sent in this regard to the MP, MLAs, MLCs and MCC Corporators, the release said.