Companies, organisations donate medicines, medical equipment

June 7, 2021

Continuing their support to help the District Administration, which is making all efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many companies and organisations have donated medicines to the District Administration to be distributed among the needy patients and medical equipment to hospitals.

Mysore Medical College alumnus donates medical equipment

Dr. H.B. Chandrasekhar, a Gastroenterologist at St. John’s in Canada, has donated Oxygen Concentrators and BiPAP machines to District Hospitals in the State.

While eight Oxygen Concentrators and two BiPAP machines were given to Sagar Hospital, eight Oxygen Concentrators and two BiPAP machines were given to Shikaripura Hospital. The medical equipment was handed over to the DHO of respective District Hospitals. The aid came at a time when the hospitals were witnessing a surge in the number of patients due to the second wave of the virus. The contribution was made in memory of Dr. H.B Chandrasekhar’s father D.H. Basavaniahappa.

Dr. Chandrasekhar was born and brought up in Sagar, Shivamogga district and he completed his MD from Mysore Medical College. His daughter Dr. Vidya Ranga is a Paediatrician at Mysuru-based Vatsalya Sitaranga Hospital. Mallikarjun of N. Ranga Rao & Sons co-ordinated the entire initiative on behalf of Dr. Chandrasekhar.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (Bru Coffee Plant) has donated 25 Oxygen Concentrators to the District Administration, which was received by the then DC Rohini Sindhuri recently. The equipment was handed over by Plant Manager Sanjoy Bhattacharya and DIC Joint Director Lingaraju.

State Youth Congress President Raksha Ramaiah handed over medical kits comprising face masks, sanitisers, face shields and other equipment to the City Armed Reserve (CAR)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivaraju under the ‘Namma Police – Namma Hemme’ programme of the Congress recently. Assistant Commissioner of Police Sudarshan, Congress leader N.M. Naveen Kumar, City Youth Congress President Mohammed Haris, leaders Rajesh, Srinivas, Abbas, Rizwan and others were present.

Brakes India Pvt. Ltd. Nanjangud, donated water purifiers and water heaters to five COVID War Rooms of Nanjangud, which was received by Tahsildar Mohankumari. Brakes India Pvt. Ltd. Vice-President Krishnakumar, HR Manager Arani Paul, General Manager H.G. Suresh and Chakrapani were present.

Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Mysuru, has donated 50 Oximeters to the District Administration, which was received by then DC Rohini Sindhuri. Indian Red Cross Society, District Branch, Mysuru Chairman Dr. K. B. Gurumurthy, Vice-Chairman Dr. K. Lakshmidevi, Secretary Prof. M. Mahadevappa, Treasurer M.S. Sharath, Managing Committee Member B.S. Sudha and others were present.

Helping Hands, under its Heath Project, donated COVID medicine kits to the patients of PKTB&CD Hospital on KRS Road in city recently. Medical Superintendent Dr. Virupaksha, Assistant Professor, Department of Pulmonary Medicine Dr. Rajesh Kumar Jain, Dr. Jayakumar, Helping Hands President Mahaveer Khabiya, Secretary Anand Patwa, Treasurer Rajan Baghmar, Members Sampath Baghmar, Manoharlal Sankala, Kamal Kishore, Goutam Patwa and Goutam Gandhi were present.