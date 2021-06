June 7, 2021

H.B. Prabhu (62), an advocate and a resident of Saraswathipuram, passed away at a private hospital in city this morning.

He leaves behind his wife Asha Prabhu, sons Darshan Shetty and Gagan Shetty and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at Veerashaiva Burial Grounds in Vidyaranyapuram this afternoon, according to family sources.