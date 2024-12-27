Mysuru Bal Bhavan’s future hinges on lease renewal

December 27, 2024

Mysuru: The once-vibrant Jawahar Bal Bhavan in Bannimantap, Mysuru, has been lying dormant for several years, with its revival stalled due to bureaucratic delays.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director Basavaraju highlighted that the 30-year lease for the 10-acre land, originally granted in 1979 by the then City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) — now Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) — has expired.

“We wrote to the State Government in 2022 seeking a lease renewal, but we are still awaiting a response,” Basavaraju stated.

In 2020, Bal Bhavan Society Chairperson Chikkamma Basavaraj proposed a Rs. 11-crore revival plan to modernise the facility with amenities like an amusement park, playground, skating rink, library, mini hall and toy train. However, the plan remains unimplemented.

MUDA has shown a willingness to extend the lease, with the proposal already cleared by its Board. “The Government’s approval is crucial. Once renewed, we’ll draft a comprehensive action plan to breathe new life into Bal Bhavan. It will transform into a bustling hub for children,” Basavaraju assured.

Currently, the premises house a Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Office, with no activities for children.