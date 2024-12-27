Mysuru Bal Bhavan’s future hinges on lease renewal
News

Mysuru Bal Bhavan’s future hinges on lease renewal

December 27, 2024

Mysuru: The once-vibrant Jawahar Bal Bhavan in Bannimantap, Mysuru, has been lying dormant for several years, with its revival stalled due to bureaucratic delays.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director Basavaraju highlighted that the 30-year lease for the 10-acre land, originally granted in 1979 by the then City Improvement Trust Board (CITB) — now Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) — has expired.

“We wrote to the State Government in 2022 seeking a lease renewal, but we are still awaiting a response,” Basavaraju stated.

In 2020, Bal Bhavan Society Chairperson Chikkamma Basavaraj proposed a Rs. 11-crore revival plan to modernise the facility with amenities like an amusement park, playground, skating rink, library, mini hall and toy train. However, the plan remains unimplemented.

MUDA has shown a willingness to extend the lease, with the proposal already cleared by its Board. “The Government’s approval is crucial. Once renewed, we’ll draft a comprehensive action plan to breathe new life into Bal Bhavan. It will transform into a bustling hub for children,” Basavaraju assured.

Currently, the premises house a Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) Office, with no activities for children.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching