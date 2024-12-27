Tight vigil for Hanuma Jayanthi and New Year celebrations in city
December 27, 2024

Mysuru: City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar has instructed officials to ensure tight vigil was in place for Hanuma Jayanthi celebrations tomorrow (Dec. 28) and New Year celebrations on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2025.

Presiding over a meeting of Police officials at City Police Commissioner’s Office auditorium, here yesterday, Seema Latkar instructed the officials to deploy adequate Police personnel for Hanuma Jayanthi celebrations which is being held on a grand scale this year.

For New Year’s celebrations, the City Top Cop has instructed Police Inspectors to call for a meeting with hotel, resort and private place owners and various club representatives in their respective jurisdictions to provide them with the guidelines for the New Year celebrations and the measures to be implemented for organising cultural and entertainment programmes.

“The New Year celebrations can be held till 12.30 am on Jan. 1 and people should vacate the venue by 1 pm failing which strict action should be initiated against those found violating the rules. Awareness should be created among the general public regarding the do’s and dont’s. Measures have to be initiated to prevent illegal activities and bursting of crackers,” she said.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Seema Latkar said that Police personnel would be deployed at various venues where artistes and VIPs would take part in the celebrations. The officers have also been instructed to conduct beats in their respective jurisdictions to keep a vigil on the ongoing activities and to prevent untoward incidents.

DCPs M. Muthuraju and S. Jahnavi, ACPs S.G. Gajendra Prasad, Ashwathnarayan, Shanthamallappa, Sandesh Kumar, Ramesh Kumar, Parashuramappa and Inspectors of all Police Stations were present at the meeting.

