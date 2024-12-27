Mysore Palace illumination, New Year fireworks cancelled

December 27, 2024

Mysuru: The Mysore Palace will not be illuminated today (Dec. 27) and tomorrow (Dec. 28) and the planned green fireworks display for New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31 at midnight to mark the arrival of 2025, has been cancelled as a mark of respect for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, has in a press release, informed about the decision taken in adherence to the State mourning protocols. The ongoing Flower Show, as part of the Mysuru Winter Festival, will continue as scheduled and will be held every day till Dec. 31, 9 pm.

However, the Palace illumination planned for Dec. 27 and 28, along with the Police Band performance scheduled from 11 pm to 12 am and the fireworks display from 12 am to 12.15 am on Dec. 31, has been cancelled.

The Palace will be illuminated on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, Subramanya added.