Mysore Palace illumination, New Year fireworks cancelled
News, Top Stories

Mysore Palace illumination, New Year fireworks cancelled

December 27, 2024

Mysuru: The Mysore Palace will not be illuminated today (Dec. 27) and tomorrow (Dec. 28) and the planned green fireworks display for New Year’s Eve on Dec. 31 at midnight to mark the arrival of 2025, has been cancelled as a mark of respect for former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, has in a press release, informed about the decision taken in adherence to the State mourning protocols. The ongoing Flower Show, as part of the Mysuru Winter Festival, will continue as scheduled and will be held every day till Dec. 31, 9 pm.

However, the Palace illumination planned for Dec. 27 and 28, along with the Police Band performance scheduled from 11 pm to 12 am and the fireworks display from 12 am to 12.15 am on Dec. 31, has been cancelled.

The Palace will be illuminated on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, Subramanya added. 

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching