December 27, 2024

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Congress paid tributes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, who passed away in New Delhi last night following age related illness.

The Congress leaders, who gathered at the party office near the City Railway Station, paid floral tributes to a portrait of the late former PM and offered their respects to the departed leader.

MLA K. Harishgowda, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana, former Mayor Modamani and others were present.