Nation mourns Dr. Manmohan Singh’s demise

December 27, 2024

Last rites tomorrow with State honours

New Delhi: Dr. Manmohan Singh, India’s quiet reformer and the architect of its economic transformation, passed away here last night. He was 92.

Dr. Manmohan Singh had a sudden loss of consciousness at home last evening, after which he was rushed to AIIMS. In critical condition, he was admitted to the emergency department of the hospital. However, he couldn’t be revived and his death was pronounced at 9.51 pm.

Dr. Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister for two terms in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Government from 2004 to 2014.

He had been in poor health for the last few months. He was the 13th PM. He is survived by his wife Gursharan Kaur and three daughters Upinder Singh, Amrit Singh and Daman Singh.

Congress leader K.C. Venugopal said the body of Dr. Singh has been brought to his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg from AIIMS last night.

The last rites of Dr. Manmohan Singh, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28 (tomorrow). The place and timings of rituals have not yet been decided. Dr Singh’s funeral will be performed with full State honours, said Venugopal

The Centre declared a seven-day mourning in honour of Dr. Manmohan Singh. During this period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast across India and there will be no official entertainment throughout these seven days. All Indian Missions and High Commissions abroad have also been requested to adhere to the half-mast. The Union Cabinet met at 11 am today to pay tributes to the “architect of India’s economic reforms”.

The Congress party has announced that as a mark of respect, all official party programmes, including its Foundation Day celebrations, will be cancelled for the next seven days. It also cancelled its ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Rally’ in Belagavi. Karnataka Government declared a holiday for Government offices and all educational institutions.

Leaders pay respects

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her mother Rajya Sabha Member Sonia Gandhi were among the leaders who visited Dr. Singh’s residence to pay their last respects this morning.

Born on Sept. 26, 1932, in Gah (now in Pakistan), Dr. Singh’s journey to prominence began with stellar academic credentials. He studied economics at Panjab University, followed by the University of Cambridge and later earned a DPhil from the University of Oxford. Before entering politics, he was an acclaimed economist and served in various prestigious roles, including Chief Economic Advisor, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission.

His most notable contribution as a public servant was the economic liberalisation of 1991, which he spearheaded as the Finance Minister under Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao. These reforms set India on a path of rapid economic growth and globalisation.

During his tenure as PM, he oversaw significant initiatives like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and policies aimed at boosting India’s infrastructure and technological growth. His calm demeanour and scholarly approach earned him respect globally, even amid political challenges.

Condolences pour in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X condoled the death of the leader.

“India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives,” PM Modi said.

“Dr. Manmohan Singh ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, his friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu said former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for his “service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility”, adding that his passing is a great loss to the nation.

Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji led India with immense wisdom and integrity. His humility and deep understanding of economics inspired the nation. My heartfelt condolences to his wife Kaur and the family. I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride.”

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge described Singh as a “visionary statesman” and a “humble soul,” highlighting his transformative impact on India. “With the passing of the former Prime Minister, India has lost a leader of unimpeachable integrity and an economist of unparalleled stature. His economic liberalisation policies and rights-based welfare paradigm lifted millions out of poverty and created India’s middle class,” Kharge said in a post on X.