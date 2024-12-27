Encroachments galore at Bal Bhavans across State

December 27, 2024

Neglected spaces deprive children of their rights

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Hundreds of acres of land reserved for Bal Bhavans, designed to provide creative and recreational opportunities for children, have been encroached upon across Karnataka.

Due to the negligence and lack of upkeep by authorities, these spaces have become vulnerable to misuse, leaving children without access to facilities intended for their growth and development.

In 80 locations across Karnataka, more than 200 acres of land have been allocated for Bal Bhavans. However, only 40 sites have buildings or parks, with operational facilities limited to Bengaluru. In other areas, Bal Bhavan properties have been encroached upon or left in disrepair.

In Mysuru, the Jawahar Bal Bhavan, located on a sprawling 10-acre land in Bannimantap, was once a lively space for children but now resembles an abandoned site overrun with weeds. Established in 1977, it was a hub of activity featuring a toy train on a 1.1 km track. Today, the train lies idle, its bogies rusting and the playground unusable due to sheer neglect by officials.

Similarly, in Bengaluru’s Jeevanbimanagar, a half-acre park with water and electricity bills in Bal Bhavan’s name is being used by outsiders.

In Kalaburagi, a 50,000-square-feet area near a five-star hotel has also been taken over. This pattern of neglect and misuse repeats across the State, including in Mangaluru, Davanagere, Shivamogga and Haveri.

Bal Bhavans, under the jurisdiction of the State’s Women and Child Development Department, are meant to nurture creativity in children up to the age of 16. The encroachments not only violate this mandate but also highlight societal disregard for children’s rights. Encroachers have exploited the belief that children lack the voice or means to challenge these injustices. Realising the gravity of the situation, the Bal Bhavan Society, headquartered in Cubbon Park, Bengaluru, has begun identifying encroachments and issuing notices.

Bal Bhavan Society President B.R. Naidu stated, “Hundreds of acres of Bal Bhavan land are being used by others due to staff shortages and negligence. We are conducting Statewide inspections, identifying our lands and issuing notices. Plans are underway to enhance these spaces with necessary facilities for children’s activities. Not a single piece of Bal Bhavan’s land will be surrendered to others.”

The misuse of Bal Bhavans not only highlight administrative apathy but also rob children of spaces. Reviving and reclaiming encroached lands is not just a matter of governance but a step toward ensuring children’s right to recreation and creativity.