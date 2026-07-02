Franchise India launches Regional Office 

July 2, 2026

New office in Mysuru to accelerate entrepreneurship, franchise development and business expansion across Karnataka’s emerging markets

Mysuru: Franchise India, India’s leading integrated franchise, retail and business growth solutions company, has launched its new Regional Office in Mysuru, marking another significant milestone in its mission of empowering entrepreneurs and democratising business ownership across India.

The new office will serve as a strategic hub for franchise development, business expansion, investment advisory and market entry solutions across Mysuru and the wider Karnataka region.

For over 28 years, Franchise India has been at the forefront of building India’s franchise ecosystem, helping thousands of Indian and international brands scale through Franchising, Licensing, Strategic Partnerships, Merger and Acquisitions and market entry.

The organisation has serviced more than 10,000 brands across five continents and has built one of the country’s largest franchise investor and entrepreneur networks. The company operates across 97 Indian cities and maintains an international presence in 19 countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Marya, Chairman Franchise India Group, said: “Mysuru represents the new face of India’s entrepreneurial growth story. As businesses increasingly look beyond metro cities, Mysuru offers an exceptional combination of talent, consumer demand, quality infrastructure, and investment potential. Our new office reflects our long-term commitment to supporting entrepreneurs, investors, SMEs, in building sustainable businesses across Karnataka.”

Sonya Chowdhry, Managing Director, Franchise India Brands added: “Mysuru is fastest-growing Tier-2 city of Karnataka which is ideal for premium retail, cafés, jewellery, education, healthcare and lifestyle brands. With its growing IT ecosystem, world-class educational institutions, thriving tourism and rising consumer aspirations, Mysuru offers the perfect environment for organised retail and franchising. Our new office will serve as the gateway for brands looking to expand across South Karnataka.”

The Mysuru office will provide end-to-end business growth services including: Franchise Development & Expansion, Franchise Recruitment & Investor Advisory, International Market Entry, Business Buying & Investment Advisory; conduct regular Business Opportunity Seminars, Investor Connect Programmes, Franchise Discovery Days & Brand Showcases.