Negilayogi Samaja Seva Trust and Negilayogi Vidyavardhaka Competitive Academy is conducting free coaching classes for those unsuccessful SSLC students who are appearing for 2022 supplementary exam. The classes will be conducted by experienced and social service-oriented teachers. For registration, visit the Trust Office, opposite Law Courts Complex in Jayanagar (K.G. Koppal) or Vidyavardhaka Educational Institution on Seshadri Iyer Road between 10.30 am and 5.30 pm or call Mob: 99006-29393 or 97406-00682 or 94485-65926.
Leave a Reply