The Department of Industrial Training and Employment has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up vacant posts in Government and aided Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) in the district. There are 6 long term profession and other 21 professions at 43 Government ITI in the district. 71 Government ITIs and 60 aided ITIs coming under the Department has 16 vacant professions. Interested candidates may submit applications offline starting from May 25 to June 6. For details, visit Government ITI in city.
