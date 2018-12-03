Free health camp at Suyog Hospital

Mysuru: An 18-day free OPD health check-up camp was inaugurated at Suyog Hospital in Ramakrishnanagar E&F Block here this morning. The camp will be open to public between 10 am and 8 pm on all days till Dec. 20.

Speaking after inaugurating the camp, Star of Mysore Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy said, “I went around the hospital today and found it huge and equipped with latest machines and equipment. The hospital has modern medical equipment and experienced doctors as consultants.

Noting that the responsibility of doctors is greater today, Ganapathy called upon the people to make good use of the free health check up camp.

MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, in his address, said that doctors are often referred to as life savers and as such the responsibility of doctors is all the more great.

Mysuru Bar Association President S. Anand Kumar also spoke.

SJB and BGS Group of Istitutions and Hospitals Managing Director Sri Prakashanatha Swamiji graced the occasion.

Hospital Medical Director Dr. Rajendra Prasad, Managing Director Dr. Suyog Yoganna, Directors Dr. Seema Yoganna, Dr. Yashita Raj and others were present.