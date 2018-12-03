Ex-MP and actress Ramya vacates Mandya House
Mandya: Under fire from actor Ambarish’s fans for not having attended the last rites of the late actor on Nov. 24, actor and former MP Divya Spandana aka Ramya, reportedly vacated her rented house in Vidyanagar, Mandya last night.

Ramya, who also headed the Congress party’s Social Media Cell at New Delhi until recently, was under fire from Ambarish’s fans after she failed to turn up at Ambarish’s funeral.

Ramya was also heavily trolled by Ambarish’s fans, who accused her of audacity. Ramya, who won from Mandya Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket in the by-poll held in 2013, had rented a house in Mandya in order to stay connected with the electorate.

