Free Jab at Private Hospitals

Govt. vaccination kiosks setup at 29 Private Hospitals
Mysore/Mysuru: From tomorrow, get free COVID-19 vaccination at Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes too, thanks to an understanding between the District Administration and MAHAN (Mysore Association of Hospitals And Nursing Homes) to vaccinate at least three lakh people within 15 days.
As many as 29 MAHAN Group Hospitals have come forward to vaccinate people for free, at their facility between 10 am and 5 pm, Dr. P. Ravi, Family Planning Officer and In-Charge of COVID-19 Vaccination in Private Hospitals, told Star of Mysore.
However, he clarified that the ongoing vaccination at Private Hospitals with a fee of Rs. 250 per dose, fixed by the Government of India, too will continue.
Vaccine will be given free of cost at the special counters to be set up by the District Administration within the premises of Private Hospitals.
For each private facility, a Nodal Officer has been appointed to help in procurement of vaccine from the Government Vaccine Depot. While the vaccinator will be from the Private Hospital side, the Data Entry Operator will be from the Government side.
Around 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield arrived in city this morning and it will be distributed to MAHAN Hospitals by evening.
The Government of India does not permit free vaccination at Private sites but as Health Sub-Centres in the district were not well-equipped to host vaccination centres, Private Hospitals are ‘temporarily’ declared as Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) and allowed to vaccinate people free of cost.
256 vaccination booths
Dr. Ravi said, with 29 additional booths, the total number of vaccination centres in the district will go up to 256. In Mysuru, there are 29 Private Centres and 30 Government Centres. Of the total 8.5 lakh beneficiaries above 45 years of age, already 2.5 lakh persons have been vaccinated since April 1.
Free VACCINATION centres – Mysuru
- Annapoorna Orthopaedic & Speciality Hospital: New Kantharaj Urs Road, Lakshmipuram
- Agasthya Hospital: 14th Main Road, Saraswathipuram
- Anagha Hospital: Sayyaji Rao Road, Fort Mohalla, Agrahara
- Asha Kirana Hospital: Ring Road, Hebbal Industrial Area
- Aadithya Adhikari Hospital: Contour Road, Gokulam 3rd Stage
- Apollo BGS Hospitals: Adichunchanagiri Road, Kuvempunagar
- Al Ansaar Hospital: Mohammed Sait Block, Lashkar Mohalla
- Ashwini Nursing Home: Kantharaj Urs Road, Lakshmipuram
- Amrita Kripa Hospital: Central Avenue Road, Roopa Nagar
- Bhanavi Hospital: Anikethana Road, Kuvempunagar
- Cauvery Heart and Multispeciality Hospital: Bannur Road, Siddartha Layout
- ClearMedi Radiant Hospital: 2nd Main Road, Vijayanagar 3rd Stage
- Columbia Asia Hospital: Bengaluru-Mysuru Ring Road Junction, Bannimantap
- DRM Multispeciality Hospital: Temple Road, Vontikoppal
- Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital: T. Narasipur Main Road, Nazarbad
- JSS Hospital: Mahatma Gandhi Road, Agrahara
- Kamakshi Hospital: Saraswathipuram Road, Kuvempunagar
- Kangaroo Care – Women and Children Hospital: Kalidasa Road, Vijayanagar 1st Stage
- Mission Hospital: Sawday Road, Mandi Mohalla
- Narayana Multispeciality Clinic: Vinobha Road, Shivarampet
- Nirmala Hospital: T. Narasipur Road, Giridarshini Layout
- Prerana Hospital: Paduvana Road, Kuvempunagar
- Raman Memorial Hospital: Ramaiah Road, Krishnamurthypuram
- Rajashekar Hospital: T. Narasipur Road, Siddarthanagar
- St. Joseph’s Hospital: Bengaluru-Mysuru Road, Bannimantap
- Shubhodaya Hospital: Dr. Rajkumar Main Road, Teachers’ Layout
- Sigma Hospital: Saraswathipuram Road, Kuvempunagar
- Suyog Hospital: Dakshineshwara Marga, Ramakrishnanagar
- Vidyaranya Hospital: Narayana Shastri Road, Chamundipuram
