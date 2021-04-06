Free Jab at Private Hospitals

April 6, 2021

Govt. vaccination kiosks setup at 29 Private Hospitals

Mysore/Mysuru: From tomorrow, get free COVID-19 vaccination at Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes too, thanks to an understanding between the District Administration and MAHAN (Mysore Association of Hospitals And Nursing Homes) to vaccinate at least three lakh people within 15 days.

As many as 29 MAHAN Group Hospitals have come forward to vaccinate people for free, at their facility between 10 am and 5 pm, Dr. P. Ravi, Family Planning Officer and In-Charge of COVID-19 Vaccination in Private Hospitals, told Star of Mysore.

However, he clarified that the ongoing vaccination at Private Hospitals with a fee of Rs. 250 per dose, fixed by the Government of India, too will continue.

Vaccine will be given free of cost at the special counters to be set up by the District Administration within the premises of Private Hospitals.

For each private facility, a Nodal Officer has been appointed to help in procurement of vaccine from the Government Vaccine Depot. While the vaccinator will be from the Private Hospital side, the Data Entry Operator will be from the Government side.

Around 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield arrived in city this morning and it will be distributed to MAHAN Hospitals by evening.

The Government of India does not permit free vaccination at Private sites but as Health Sub-Centres in the district were not well-equipped to host vaccination centres, Private Hospitals are ‘temporarily’ declared as Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) and allowed to vaccinate people free of cost.

256 vaccination booths

Dr. Ravi said, with 29 additional booths, the total number of vaccination centres in the district will go up to 256. In Mysuru, there are 29 Private Centres and 30 Government Centres. Of the total 8.5 lakh beneficiaries above 45 years of age, already 2.5 lakh persons have been vaccinated since April 1.

Free VACCINATION centres – Mysuru