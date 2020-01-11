‘Free Kashmir’ placard row: Mysuru Court grants interim bail to woman

January 11, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: A city Court yesterday granted interim bail to Nalini Balakumar, an alumna of University of Mysore (UoM), who had displayed ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a demonstration held in Manasagangothri campus on Wednesday evening in protest against the mob violence in New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus recently.

The Jayalakshmipuram Police had registered a suo moto case on Thursday after a video of the protest went viral, hitting national headlines.

The woman who held the placard was identified and the Police had served a notice asking her to appear before them.

Soon after the case was registered, Nalini moved the Court through her advocate Prithvi Kiranshetty seeking advance bail.

The Second Additional District and Sessions Court, which heard Nalini’s plea yesterday, granted her interim bail, while setting out certain conditions.

The conditions imposed by the Court included a surety bond of Rs. 1 lakh, co-operation with the investigation, not to indulge in such activities anymore, not to destroy any evidence and not to leave the Court’s jurisdiction until the case is disposed of.

The Court, after granting interim bail to Nalini, posted the next hearing in the case to Jan.14, when her plea for a regular bail is likely to come up.

