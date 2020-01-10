‘Free Kashmir’ poster girl summoned by Mysuru Police

January 10, 2020

Likely to appear for questioning by today evening following sedition charges

Mysuru/Mysore: After the Mumbai Police booked a sedition case against a student for carrying “Free Kashmir” placard, a former student of University of Mysore is also facing similar charges for holding “Free Kashmir” placard at a solidarity march in support of the striking Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in Manasagangotri.

On Jan. 8, as some student unions of Mysore University came together in protest against the assault on JNU students, the local media noticed a poster that said “Free Kashmir”. Taking notice of this, the Police filed suo-moto sedition charges against the woman, an alumna of the University, who held the controversial poster. The former student, identified as Nalini Balakumar, a native of Tamil Nadu and currently residing at Ramakrishnanagar in city, has been summoned by the Jayalakshmipuram Police for questioning. Police said that this morning, a woman constable was sent to Nalini’s house and yesterday, a notice asking her to appear before the Police on Jan. 10 (today) was pasted on the locked doors of her house.

According to the FIR filed at Jayalakshmipuram Police, on Jan. 8, after 6.30 pm, a protest was organised inside the University campus by Dalita Vidyarthi Okkoota, Mysore University Research Scholars Association, Bahujana Vidyarthi Sangha, Students’ Federation of India and All India Democratic Students’ Organisation.

Sedition charges

The students held a protest march, holding lit torches and shouting slogans within the University campus. The protesters went up to the Kuvempu statue situated near the main entrance. They then sat down and began shouting slogans against the violence unleashed in JNU. Videos showed one person holding a small poster in black with the words “Free Kashmir” written in white, and the videos have been shared widely on social media.

Based on the video, the Police booked one person under Section 124 A (sedition) and Section 34 (common intent). Sedition charges, if proven, constitute a jail term of up to 3 years. The FIR has been filed based on a complaint by M.V. Mahendra, who is a Police Officer and according to him he was a witness to the protest that took an anti-national turn with “Free Kashmir” poster. The FIR names University Research Scholars Association President Maridevaiah as the prime accused (A1).

Registrar lodges complaint

University Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa too has lodged a complaint with Jayalakshmipuram Police against the organisers of the demonstration, seeking legal action against them for unlawful organisation of demonstration and protest, sans any permission from the University authorities.

Prof. Shivappa has served a notice to the President of University Research Scholars Association and the president of Dalit Students Federation seeking an explanation on why the demonstration was organised without permission and in violation of the norms. The notice also sought explanation on the raising of objectionable slogans that hurt the sovereignty of the country and the display of ‘Free Kashmir’ placard.

Governor seeks report

In a related development, Governor Vajubhai Vala, who is also the Chancellor of UoM, has sought a report from the University authorities on the issue. Following the direction of the Governor, Registrar Prof. Shivappa has filed a report to the Governor last night, sources said.

Meanwhile, UoM Syndicate member Dr. E.C. Ningaraj Gowda has demanded action against the student who carried the controversial placard. In a press release, he urged the University to take action against all organisations and individuals who are spreading fake news and provoking the student community.

He also demanded suspension of all UoM hostel inmates who took part in the demonstration. Former MLC G. Madhusudhan too has demanded action against the organisers of the unlawful demonstration, which was invariably aimed at targeting the Narendra Modi Government.

