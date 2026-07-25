Free multi-speciality health camp by ClearMedi Hospitals tomorrow

July 25, 2026

Mysuru: To safeguard public health and deliver quality medical services, a mega free multi-speciality health check-up camp has been organised in city under the joint auspices of ClearMedi Hospitals and Vijayanagar 3rd Stage Residents’ Welfare Association on Sunday (July 26) from 9 am to 4 pm at V.K. Public School (# C.A. 14C), A-Block, opposite Saptamatruka Chowdeshwari Temple, Vijayanagar 3rd Stage, Mysuru.

Former Minister and Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency MLA G.T. Devegowda will inaugurate free health camp.

Ravi Kumar Sanjeevanna, Regional Director, ClearMedi Hospitals said, “A team of renowned specialist doctors will participate in the camp to offer free medical consultations to public.”

Specialist doctors covering General Medicine, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Pulmonology, ENT, Orthopaedics and Joint Care, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Urology, Pain Management and Oncology will be available during the camp.

Additionally, free health check-ups and diagnostic tests including Body Mass Index (BMI), Blood Pressure (BP), Blood Sugar, Heart Check-up, Pulmonary Function Test (PFT), Eye Examination, Bone Density Test and Otoscope Examination (ear check-up) will be conducted free of cost for all participants.

Residents of Vijayanagar and surrounding areas may attend in large numbers and benefit from this free health camp. For further information, contact ClearMedi Hospital on Mob: 79009-00953 or Association Secretary on Mob: 94482-93943.