French envoy tours Tibetan Monasteries, Golden Temple at Bylakuppe
News

French envoy tours Tibetan Monasteries, Golden Temple at Bylakuppe

July 24, 2026

Bylakuppe: Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou, accompanied by his wife Cécile Mathou, visited Tibetan Buddhist institutions at Bylakuppe on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Marc Lamy, Consul General of France in Bengaluru; Hemangini Rakshit, Attachée de Presse/Chargée de Mission and Jigmey Tsultrim, Chief Representative of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The delegation began its visit at Sera Jey Monastic University, where it toured the debate courtyard, observed Sutra recitation by young monks, visited the main temple and the Hayagriva shrine, lit butter lamps and interacted with the Monastery’s Abbot, who briefed the visitors on monastic education and the institution’s activities.

The delegation later visited Namdroling Monastery (Golden Temple), where its members were welcomed by the Monastery’s Administrative Board.

They toured the Golden Temple and learnt about its history, its role in preserving Tibetan Buddhist teachings, contributions to education and cultural heritage.

At the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, the delegation was received by the Abbot, Zeekgyab Tulku, and Chief Administrator Venerable Ngawang Lobsang. Sera Jey Monastic University hosted a luncheon for the delegation at Sera Jey Science Centre Guest House.

The visit, centred on Dharma and cultural exchange, highlighted France’s continued engagement with the Tibetan Buddhist community in India and highlighted the importance of strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching