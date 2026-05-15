Fuel prices hiked by Rs. 3 per litre

May 15, 2026

Petrol price in Mysuru is now Rs. 105.73 and Diesel Rs. 93.69 per litre

Mysore/Mysuru: The Union Government this morning increased petrol and diesel prices across the nation, by Rs. 3 per litre, amid rising global crude oil prices and supply chain crunch owing to the ongoing West-Asia conflict.

The hike pushed petrol prices from Rs. 3 to Rs. 3.46 per litre in some cities, while diesel prices went up by Rs. 3 to Rs. 3.56 per litre, depending on the region. The revised price has come into effect from 6 am this morning itself.

In Mysuru, the price of petrol now stands at Rs.105.73 (old price Rs.102.47) per litre, while the price of diesel has gone up to Rs. 93.69 (old price Rs.90.57).

The hike comes as State-run oil companies faced severe losses due to increase in output cost. This is the first major price increase as petrol and diesel prices were largely stable since May, 2022 despite volatility in international crude oil markets.

Meanwhile, motorists in Mysuru, most of whom were taken by surprise by the overnight hike in prices, said that they were upset over rising prices of essential commodities and the latest hike in petrol and diesel prices comes as a bolt from the blue for them.

Admitting that the West Asia conflict has taken a toll on International oil prices, they argued that, however, the Government could have taken some other measures for controlling prices, rather than simply hiking fuel prices. They urged the Government to ensure energy security and thus prevent the common man from getting burdened by more fuel price hikes in the near future.