120-year-old Tilaknagar Govt. School gets new lease of life

May 15, 2026

Not waiting for Govt. grants, local residents join hands for renovation of School and celebrate its ‘belated centenary’

MP Yaduveer Wadiyar inaugurates celebrations, assures necessary help to upgrade facilities

Mysore/Mysuru: At a time when Government Schools are on the verge of closure owing to the rapid mushrooming of private schools across the country, a school started by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar celebrating its centenary is a great achievement, said Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar here yesterday.

Speaking after inaugurating the centenary celebrations of Government Higher Primary School at Tilaknagar, he said, “Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar has contributed immensely for the educational sector by commencing various institutions during his tenure. Tilaknagar School is one among them, still catering to the needs of children in the locality.”

The dilapidated building of the school prior to renovation.

Yaduveer also promised to extend all necessary help through his MPLAD funds along with CSR funds for upgrading facilities including the construction of compound wall, setting up digital library, providing smart class facilities among others.

MLA K. Harishgowda, former MLA L. Nagendra, Ganiga Development Authority Chairman Ananthu, former Corporators S.M. Nandakumar and R. Rangaswamy, Janata Bazaar Director N. Manjunath, School Development Committee members, Alumni Association Committee Members, parents and students were present on the occasion.

‘Belated Centenary’ of 120-year-old School!

Started by the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family in the year 1906, the management was handed over to a Christian institute. Post independence, it was changed to Government Higher Primary School for Girls. A few years later, it was converted into Government Higher Primary School (for boys and girls).

Following cracks in the walls, students were shifted to Government School for Hearing Impaired premises in Tilaknagar during 2018-19 academic year where the school functions even to this date in five classrooms.

Later, during 2020-21, the roof of the building was severely damaged in a fire accident.

The school premises had become a dumping yard emanating foul smell in the locality.

The renovated building of the Government Higher Primary School in Tilaknagar.

Finally, the generous residents joined hands together and formed ‘Tilaknagar Hitarakshana Samithi’ and collected donations from like-minded people for the renovation of the School and also celebrate its Centenary fete, 20 years late in 2026.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, one of the Samithi members said that amidst continuous attempts to grab the land belonging to the school, the Samithi has retained the school with determination and dedication.

As part of the renovation, the roof has been repaired at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh along with strengthening of the walls, painting and fencing the premises. With the completion of renovation, the school is now safe for students to pursue their education without fear, said former Corporator Rangaswamy.