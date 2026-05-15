Residents raise UGD, road & bus facility issues

May 15, 2026

Public meeting of Ramakrishnanagar Ward 58

Mysore/Mysuru: Issues related to Ramakrishnanagar Ward No. 58 should be resolved at the earliest and senior officials must supervise the works taken up by their subordinates at the grass-root level, said Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD).

Presiding over a public meeting organised at Salumarada Thimmakka Park in Ramakrishnanagar ‘H’ Block recently, the MLA instructed officials to respond to public grievances.

Earlier, Ramakrishnanagar Residents Welfare Association President Nataraj highlighted issues with the underground drainage (UGD) system. He urged the authorities to replace the old pipelines, stating that the existing pipes were laid over 35 years ago.

Pointing out that around 12 to 13 main roads in the locality were riddled with potholes, he urged the authorities to take up repair works on priority. He also brought the problems related to storm water drains, the need to prune overgrown tree branches and construction of toilets at the stadium.

City bus facility sought

Residents also complained about lack of direct city bus services from the area to the City Railway Station. They said that while buses bearing route numbers 31 and 135 were earlier operating in the locality, only route No. 62 is functioning at present.

People also raised concerns over the lack of streetlights at a park on 7th Main Road. Alleging that the park had become a haven for alcoholics during night hours, they sought increased Police patrolling and pruning of overgrown bamboo, stating that it posed a threat to EWS houses in the vicinity.

Rs. 500 crore proposal

Responding to the grievances, MLA GTD said that about Rs. 500 crore was required for development works in MCC wards, private layouts and UGD works in Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency.

He said a proposal would be submitted to the State Government and the works would be taken up in phases. He added that the Government was yet to approve the Rs. 27 crore proposal submitted for development works in five wards of Ramakrishnanagar.

Residents also highlighted the need for adequate drinking water supply, repair of storm water drains and asphalting of Sai Baba Temple Road, among other civic issues.

Forest Department’s co-operation

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Paramesh said the Forest Department had held discussions with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner to prevent sewage water from entering Lingambudhi Lake.

He said the Department was awaiting the release of Rs. 20 lakh from the Biodiversity Board for the installation of retaining valves and other measures to prevent sewage from flowing into the lake.

Paramesh also assured residents that necessary steps would be taken to remove dead trees in front of houses located in the 2nd and 5th Cross.

Meanwhile, KSRTC Urban Divisional Controller H.T. Veeresh assured residents that steps would be taken to increase city bus services to Ramakrishnanagar.

Responding to the demand for a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Arogya Layout, District Health Officer Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy said the area did not qualify for a PHC due to insufficient population. However, he assured that regular health camps would be organised.

Public safety

Responding to demands for increased Police patrolling to curb anti-social activities in the area, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said two ‘112’ vehicles had been deployed on the borders of each area and would reach the spot within five minutes of receiving complaints.

She urged residents to make use of the ‘Mane Mane Police’ initiative. Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif and others were present.