Rowdy sheeter’s body found in Srirangapatna: Six from Mysuru arrested for murder

May 15, 2026

Mandya: Srirangapatna Police have arrested six persons from Mysuru in connection with the murder of a rowdy sheeter identified as Mohammed Jawad Alam alias Sahil of Bengaluru, whose body was found on the road connecting Palahalli, behind Hallimane Hotel in Srirangapatna taluk, on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway May 6.

Those arrested are 38-year-old fruit merchant Mohammed Afsar of Mandi Mohalla in Mysuru, realtor and lorry driver 38-year-old Mohammed Ahmed Khan of Rajivnagar, 37-year-old car dealer Mujahid Pasha of Rajivnagar, 27-year-old electrician Syed Mudasir of Rajivnagar, 31-year-old Yasin Shariff of Kalyangiri and 32-year-old Mohammed Azar of Shanthinagar. The Police have seized two-wheelers and mobile phones from the accused.

Detail: Between May 5 and May 6 evening, rowdy sheeter Sahil was brutally hacked to death with lethal weapons on the road leading to Palahalli, behind Hallimane Hotel on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway. The accused had fled from the spot.

Complaint lodged

Deceased Sahil’s relative Muzamil of Mysuru had lodged a complaint in this regard at Srirangapatna Rural Police Station.

Following instructions from Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. V.J. Shobha Rani, a Special Police Team led by Circle Inspectors Anandkumar, H.R. Vivekananda and H.P. Sharath was formed. The team included Sub-Inspector Vinod Kumar, ASIs Kumar, Lokesh, Ravikiran, Hafiz Pasha, Manjunath, Dinesh and Rajesh, which operated under the guidance of Additional SP C.E. Thimmaiah and Dy.SPs S.E. Gangadharaswamy and U.D. Krishnakumar.

On May 11, the Special Police Team, which was patrolling, received a tip off about the suspects and apprehended them from near the underpass between Mandya and Naguvanahalli.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have killed Sahil over a financial dispute and old enmity. The accused were later produced before a Court, which has remanded them to judicial custody.

SP Dr. Shobha Rani has lauded the efforts of the Special Police team in cracking the murder case.