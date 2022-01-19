Alleged controversial statements on Srirangapatna Jamiya Masjid: Kali Mutt Seer arrested

January 19, 2022

Srirangapatna: Srirangapatna Police, on Tuesday, have arrested Chikkamagalur Kali Mutt Seer Sri Rishikumara Swamiji for his alleged controversial statements on Srirangapatna’s Jamiya Masjid on social media.

The Swamiji had come to Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna on Jan. 16 to perform the last rites of TV reality show child artiste Samanvi Naidu, who had died in an accident in Bengaluru recently.

While returning to Bengaluru after performing the last rites, Sri Rishikumara Swamiji, who reportedly went to Jamiya Masjid, is alleged to have taken photos and videos of the Masjid and had uploaded the same on social media. After uploading the photos and videos, the Swamiji had allegedly issued controversial statements on social media, which had gone viral.

As Jamiya Masjid is under the Department of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), an ASI official, who saw the video, lodged a complaint with Srirangapatna Town Police.

Srirangapatna Circle Inspector Puneeth and his team, who left for Chikkamagalur on Monday night, arrested the Swamiji and brought him to Srirangapatna on Tuesday early morning, where he (Swamiji) was subjected to COVID and other medical tests at Srirangapatna General Hospital and produced him before the JMFC Court.

Bail petition: Meanwhile, Swamiji’s advocate Balaraj has submitted a bail application to the Court. The Judge reserved his judgement to Wednesday and remanded him to judicial custody.

Advocate Balaraj said that the statements of the Swamiji were not controversial and he had only expressed his inner feelings. The gist of his statements was that a Hanuman Temple would be built in Srirangapatna through legal battle.