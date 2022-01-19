Second PU exam: Tentative time-table announced

Bengaluru: The Department of Pre-University Education has announced the tentative time-table of Second PUC annual exam (2021-22), according to which the exam will take place from Apr.16 to May 4. The members of the public can file objections if any to: [email protected] before Feb.1.
Time-Table
- Apr. 16 Maths, Education, Basic Maths
- Apr. 18 Political Science, Statistics
- Apr. 19 Information Science, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
- Apr. 20 History, Physics
- Apr. 21 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic & French
- Apr. 22 Logic, Business Studies
- Apr. 23 Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology and Chemistry
- Apr. 25 Economics
- Apr. 26 Hindi
- Apr. 28 Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology and Home Science
- Apr. 29 Kannada
- Apr. 30 Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science
- May 2 Geography, Biology
- May 4 English
