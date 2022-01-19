Second PU exam: Tentative time-table announced
January 19, 2022

Bengaluru: The Department of Pre-University Education has announced the tentative time-table of Second PUC  annual exam (2021-22), according to which the exam will take place from Apr.16 to May 4. The members of the public can file objections if any to: [email protected] before Feb.1.

Time-Table

  • Apr. 16 Maths, Education, Basic Maths
  • Apr. 18  Political Science, Statistics
  • Apr. 19 Information Science, Retail, Automobile,  Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness
  • Apr. 20  History, Physics
  • Apr. 21 Tamil, Telugu,  Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic & French
  • Apr. 22 Logic, Business Studies
  • Apr. 23 Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology and Chemistry
  • Apr. 25  Economics
  • Apr. 26 Hindi
  • Apr. 28 Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology and Home Science
  • Apr. 29 Kannada
  • Apr. 30 Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science
  • May   2  Geography, Biology
  • May   4  English

