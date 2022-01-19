Nanjangud Cops nab 2 cattle thieves

January 19, 2022

12 cows, 1 calf, car, bike and goods vehicle worth Rs. 7,85,000 seized

Mysore/Mysuru: Nanjangud Rural Police have arrested two persons on charges of stealing cows and have recovered 12 cows and one calf besides seizing a car, bike and a goods vehicle used for the crime, all worth Rs. 7,85,000 from them.

Addressing a press meet at his office this afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan said that the accused have been identified as 33-year-old B.K. Vivek alias Pammi of K. Belthur village in H.D. Kote taluk and 31-year-old Rajesh of Raghavendranagar in Mysuru.

The SP said Nanjangud Rural Sub-Inspector K.A. Chandru, Head Constable Krishna and Constables Harish and Mahesh, who were investigating cattle theft cases, were conducting beat on their two-wheelers near Handuvinahalli, Debur and Heggadahalli, when they noticed two persons on a two-wheeler coming from Heggadahalli side towards Nanjangud.

The duo, on noticing Police personnel in uniform, stopped the two-wheeler on the roadside and began pretending to repair the vehicle. But the Police personnel, who grew suspicious, asked them to produce the two-wheeler documents. The duo, who not only failed to produce the documents, told their names differently which made the Cops more suspicious and brought them to the Police Station.

The SP further said that during interrogation, the accused told the Police that in the wee hours (2 am) of Jan. 7, they had lifted four cows and one calf in Hadinaru village and had also stolen cows in Basavapura, Hebbka, Adakanahalli villages and in Kodanahalli and Basallihundi villages in Mysuru taluk.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered 10 Holstein Friesian (HF) cows, two local breed cows and one calf besides seizing the two-wheeler, one car and a goods vehicle used for the crime.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) R. Shivakumar was present at the press meet.