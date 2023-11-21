Young farmer ends life as factory fails to provide job to land loser

November 21, 2023

Case registered against factory HR, Plant Head

Nanjangud/Mysuru: Alleging that the factory to which he had given his land had failed to provide him a job and registered a case against his family members for questioning it, a young farmer committed suicide by hanging self at Adakanahalli village in Nanjangud taluk on Sunday night leaving behind a death note.

The deceased farmer is Siddaraju, aged 28. Nanjangud Rural Police, who have registered a case against private factory HR Manager Musheed Ulla Khan and Plant Head Ramprasad, are investigating.

Details: The land in Survey No. 96/1 at Adakanahalli village in the taluk, belonging to deceased Siddaraju’s family, was acquired by Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) for industrial purpose. The State Government and the District Administration had instructed factories including this factory which had come up on Siddaraju’s land to provide jobs to land losers.

As the factory did not initiate the process of providing job, Siddaraju, since four years, was submitting petitions to provide him a job, it is learnt.

Siddaraju had even met KIADB officials and had submitted petitions many times.

He had mentioned in the death note that though the factory management was instructed to provide him (Siddaraju) a job at the meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) Office, the factory management had not given him a job.

He has further stated in the death note that the factory management had registered cases against him and his family members and hence he was ending his life holding the factory HR Manager Musheed Ulla Khan and Plant Head Ramprasad responsible for his death.

Siddaraju’s wife B. Rakshitha, who went to the Police Station along with the death note on Monday morning, lodged a complaint and the Nanjangud Rural Police, based on the complaint, have registered a case against the HR Manager and Plant Head under IPC Sections 306 and 34.

Meanwhile, farmers and Siddaraju’s family members, holding the factory management responsible for Siddaraju’s death, staged a protest and urged the authorities concerned to initiate legal action against those responsible for Siddaraju’s death besides urging for Rs. 50 lakh compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Former Varuna MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, who came to the protest spot, said that the factory should have provided a job to the land losers besides stating that the factory had violated the Government order.

Pointing out that an FIR has been registered against the factory staff, Dr. Yathindra assured Siddaraju’s family members of getting Rs. 5 lakh compensation from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The former MLA said that he would make honest efforts to get compensation from the factory and added that he would speak with the Chief Minister on providing a Government job to Siddaraju’s wife.

Protest staged in Mysuru

Meanwhile, farmers of various organisations staged a protest in front of MMC&RI mortuary in Mysuru yesterday seeking justice to deceased farmer Siddaraju.

The protesting farmers urged the State Government and the District Administration to take the issue seriously and initiate legal action against those responsible for Siddaraju’s extreme step.

They also demanded the factory owner to come to the spot and announce compensation to deceased Siddaraju’s family members besides urging the District Minister to intervene and provide justice to Siddaraju’s family.