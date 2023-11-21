Collapsed manhole on Irwin Road crying for attention since a month

November 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A manhole, which has collapsed on the ever-busy Irwin Road is crying for attention since a month for repairs.

Irwin Road saw beautification and development last year but now a manhole on the road has collapsed and its cover has come off posing danger to motorists since a month but the authorities concerned have not bothered to get the manhole repaired though many officials use this road daily.

In a bid to warn motorists of possible danger, the Police have placed a barricade over the collapsed manhole.

Public have urged the authorities concerned to initiate repair works at the earliest and not to wait till any fatal accidents take place.