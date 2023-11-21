Unscientific barricades on B.N. Road removed 

November 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The unscientifically placed barricades on the Bengaluru-Nilgiri (B.N.) Road near the Sub-Urban Bus Stand were removed by the Devaraja Police last evening.

Over a stretch of more than 250 metres on the road leading up to the Maharaja Hotel, a barricade spanning over 15 feet wide had been installed. The Police took this action to deter the habit of cars being parked along the road, aiming to ensure smooth traffic flow. In an attempt to reinforce this, a ‘no parking’ sign had also been erected.

However, this effort led to a counter-productive outcome, with cars being parked in the middle of the road, giving the impression of a road closure.

C. Narayanagowda, President of Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association, had objected to this barricading and written to the City Police Commissioner requesting its removal.

In response to the concerns raised, DCP (Crime and Traffic) S. Jahnavi, along with Traffic ACP Parashuramappa, conducted an inspection and directed the removal of barricades.

They clarified that while the initial intention was to curb illegal parking, it inadvertently inconvenienced numerous other commuters. To address the issue, a traffic cop has been stationed at the spot and a ‘no parking’ sign-board has been reinstalled.