‘Meet the Australia-New Zealand University Representatives’ programme evokes good response
News

‘Meet the Australia-New Zealand University Representatives’ programme evokes good response

November 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Overseas Educational Services (OES) “Meet the Australian and New Zealand Universities representatives in Mysuru” programme held at OES Office in city on  Nov. 18 evoked a good response from parents and students. They were able to gain guidance for the February 2024-July 2024 admissions of these the top Universities of the two countries.

Students and parents had the opportunity to meet Prema Raj, Recruitment Advisor, International Student Recruitment (ISR), Monash University, Australia and H. Vasudha, Recruitment Advisor, International Office, University of Auckland, New Zealand.

They were given information on various courses offered by the Universities, courses which are on the skilled shortage list and briefed about the industry tie-ups with Universities. Students were also given information on various scholarships offered by them and details about the post study work permit on completion of the programme.

Interested students can contact Mob: +91 97316-16027 or 98453-21201 or visit OES                              Office at No.141-A, Devaraj Urs Road, Mysuru, for free assistance in international University admissions.

