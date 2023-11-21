Lorry Owners Federation seeks allotment of sites, facilities at Truck Terminals

November 21, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Urging for allotment of sites for transport offices and facilities such as canteen and rest rooms among others to truck drivers at the Truck Terminal in front of Bandipalya on Nanjangud Road, members of the Federation of Mysuru Lorry Owners’ Association, have decided to meet Chief Minister (CM) Siddharamaiah and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra and submit memorandum to them.

The decision to meet the CM and the DC was taken at the meeting chaired by Federation President Kodandaramu in city this morning.

Kodandaramu said that lorry owners began to fight for the construction of Truck Terminal in 1994 and the foundation for the construction of the same in 17 acre land was laid in 2007. The Truck Terminal was inaugurated in 2012 without any facilities to truck drivers.

Kodandaramu further said that since the inauguration of the Truck Terminal, no facilities such as canteen, rest rooms and sites for transport offices were given. Most of the area of the Truck Terminal resembles ruins with overgrown plants and bushes and some of the structures being dilapidated, he added.

Pointing out that about 134 sites measuring 20×30 can be made in the 17 acre land, Kodandaramu said that earlier it was decided to allot sites for transport offices at Rs. 650 per sq. ft. and added that shops in APMC, Bandipalya, which is just a stone’s throw away from the Truck Terminal was given at a cost of Rs. 400 per sq. ft. Terming the price as high, the sites were not taken, he added.

Hence, to apprise the CM and the DC about the problems faced by them in the absence of facilities, the members of the Federation have decided to meet them and submit a memorandum.

Federation’s Nanjangud President Manjunath, Chamarajanagar President G. Narayana, Bannur President Pradeep, Truck Terminal Director Srinivas Rao and others attended the meeting.