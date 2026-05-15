NEET UG re-examination on June 21

May 15, 2026

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the re-examination of NEET UG 2026 on June 21.

In a social media post, the agency has requested candidates and parents to rely only on official channels of National Testing Agency.

“National Testing Agency has decided to conduct the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026,” said the agency in its post.

Earlier, the exam, which was held on May 3, was cancelled due to paper leak which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A high-level meeting was held last night at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, to review preparations for the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on various aspects of conducting the NEET examination smoothly and efficiently.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Secretary of Higher Education, Secretary of School Education, Director General of the National Testing Agency, Chairperson of CBSE and Commissioners of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, along with other senior officials.

In Mysuru, a total of 7,711 students appeared for NEET examination which was held on May 3 at Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), University of Mysore School of Engineering, Regional Institute of Education and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

Approximately 1.45 lakh students appeared for the NEET examination across the State.