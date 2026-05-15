Rain & Thunder…

May 15, 2026

Huge tree uproots in front of an apartment in Vishweshwaranagar; branches of several trees fall on road in various parts of the city

Mysore/Mysuru: Following heavy wind and rainfall that lasted a few minutes, a huge tree got uprooted at Vishweshwaranagar in city yesterday, while branches of several rickety trees came falling down obstructing free traffic flow. Fortunately no casualty was reported.

Apart from the heart of the city, several localities like J.P. Nagar, Vidyaranyapuram, Srirampura, Bogadi, Ramakrishnanagar to name a few, received rain at about 2.30 pm.

The storm water drains at K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road and several other prominent roads in the Central Business District (CBD) area overflowed, while low-lying areas were inundated.

Tree branches fell at third cross, fourth main of Sarvajanika Hostel Road in Vidyaranyapuram, near JSS Hospital on MG Road, that were cleared by Abhaya team of MCC.

Similarly, the tree branches were cleared at Ramavilas Road, Udayagiri Second Stage and near Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Circle at Ramakrishnanagar.

A huge tree on the footpath of Sai Brindavan Apartment at Vishweshwaranagar Industrial Area, uprooted and fell on a two-wheeler damaging it.

With weatherman predicting rainfall for five more days, the public insist on the coordinated action plan by MCC, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Ltd. and other Departments, to devise precautionary measures to be taken up to prevent major mishaps.