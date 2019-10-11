G.D. Harish Gowda group wins Janatha Bazar polls

October 11, 2019

Mysuru: The group led by MCDCC Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, who is the son of Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, won the polls for the Management Board of the Janatha Bazar (Mysore-Chamarajanagar District Central Co-operative Wholesale Marketing Society) held here yesterday.

Harish Gowda group won 10 out of the 15 seats, thus recording a thumping win, while the opponent group led by S. Chandrashekar succeeded in winning only five seats.

While six Directors were elected unopposed, the polls were held for electing nine Directors. Out of the 240 voters, 133 voters exercised their franchise in the voting that took place between 9 am and 4 pm. There were 18 candidates in the fray.

Those who won from G.D. Harish Gowda group are: C. Kumaraswamy (47 votes),Thulam Rabbani (47 votes), Mohanakumari (42), J. Javaregowda (8), H. Dakshinamurthy (7), M.S. Janaki (7) and Roopa (6) while three others namely Doddalingegowda, H.M. Basavanna and T.P. Subramanya were elected unopposed earlier.

Those elected from the losing S. Chandrashekar group are: U.S. Ramesh (28 votes) and U.R. Rahul (27) while H.C. Pankaja, H.S. Uma and Abhishek were elected unopposed earlier.

However, one post of Director reserved for SC has remained vacant due to lack of candidate.

