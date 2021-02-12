G.E.N.I.E, India’s first smart marketing platform for mobile dealers launched in Mysuru

February 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Leading provider of intelligent payment solutions, Innoviti Payment Solutions, recently launched G.E.N.I.E, India’s first smart marketing platform for mainline mobile dealers at Mysuru.

Keeping the interests of mobile dealer community who have been facing the onslaught of online offers, G.E.N.I.E is designed to bring online customers back to retail shops.

Covid-19 pandemic has triggered a significant move from offline to online, affecting businesses of mainline mobile and consumer durable dealers. With G.E.N.I.E, Innoviti aims to fuel growth for merchants by attracting more walk-ins for them, more conversions and more profits. By packing the power of G.E.N.I.E coupons, G.E.N.I.E EMI Wallet and G.E.N.I.E zero cost-EMI schemes, the solution provides more offers than online, on more products and more bank cards.

Customers can avail instant rewards on all major bank cards using G.E.N.I.E coupons (more walk-ins), convert these walk-ins to paying customers with zero-cost EMI on branded, unbranded, and refurbished products with G.E.N.I.E EMI wallet (more conversions), and sell more to every customer with zero-cost EMI and instant cashback offers bundled through partnerships with banks and brands (more profits).

Amrita Malik, Co-Founder and CBO-Partner Ecosystem said, “Mainline mobile dealers provide the touch, feel and trust to consumers when they are selecting their electronic products. We are here to encourage and empower mainline mobile dealers in Mysuru to bring customers they lost to online back to their stores. Innoviti is committed to rapidly scaling up this product across Karnataka and then across India.”

Innoviti converts payment transactions into business collaborations by using payments technology to bring together banks, brands, and merchants to a common platform, and enabling them to partner and deliver new and unique experiences to their common consumer at the point-of-sale. This smart marketing platform is providing a fair and equal opportunity for small and large businesses to collaborate and accelerate sales with unmatched efficiency.

Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has been a pioneer in use of technology to add intelligence to payment transactions helping merchants, banks and brands utilise full power of digital payments to drive business growth. Innoviti is the winner of Mastercard’s Innovation Wizards Award for its instant onboarding innovation, and Reliance’s Most Promising Growth Consumer Finance Award for its #KuchBhiOnEMI innovation in 2019.