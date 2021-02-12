Rs. 2,000 fined for dumping garbage
Mysore/Mysuru: A resident of Ward 53 was fined Rs. 2,000 for dumping garbage on roadside on  Tuesday morning.

With this, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has sent a message that it will teach a lesson to those who spoil the city beauty by throwing garbage  on streets.

On Tuesday morning, a resident of Ward No. 53 threw garbage on the roadside. The MCC staff stopped him and imposed a fine of Rs. 2,000 for dirtyin  the street. 

He was also informed that repeated offence would attract hefty fine amount. This incident has come as a warning for residents who take law very lightly. 

Since the MCC was trying its luck to bag the cleanest city title, it has chalked out a number of programmes. 

Despite efforts, Mysuru has not been able to bag first place in Swachh Survekshan campaign launched by the Union Government to  motivate the cities to maintain cleanliness.

Though, the MCC has introduced door-to-door collection of garbage after segregation of waste at source, still many residents throw garbage on streets without handing over it to garbage collectors, thus spoiling the beauty of the area and spoiling the environment as well. 

This has made the Corporation officials to strictly implement laws pertaining to cleanliness in city.

