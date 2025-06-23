Gaganachukki comes to life as monsoon swells Cauvery

June 23, 2025

By M.K. Mohan Raj

Mandya: With the onset of heavy monsoon rains across the Cauvery River Basin, the famed Gaganachukki waterfalls near Shivanasamudra (Bluff) in Malavalli taluk is flowing down in a spectacular display, resembling a cascading stream of milk.

The breathtaking sound of the falls, draped in mist and surrounded by lush greenery, is drawing thousands of tourists eager to witness nature’s grandeur at its best.

Consistent and widespread rainfall in the Cauvery catchment has pushed the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) and Kabini reservoirs to their full capacity. This surge has strengthened the flow of the Cauvery River, transforming Gaganachukki into a magnificent spectacle far earlier than usual. Traditionally, in peak flow by August, this year’s early and abundant monsoon has the waterfall gushing by the end of June itself.

A short distance away, the Bharachukki waterfall in Kollegala taluk of Chamarajanagar district is also in full spate. Over the weekend, thousands of visitors thronged both sites to revel in the thunderous twin cascades.

Though Gaganachukki and Bharachukki fall under different districts — Malavalli taluk in Mandya and Kollegal taluk in Chamarajanagar — they lie just about 2 kilometres apart, offering visitors a double treat near the taluk borders.

How to get there

Tourists heading from Mysuru can reach the waterfalls via Bannur Road and Kirugavalu, proceeding to Malavalli town and then taking Kollegal Road.

Travellers from Bengaluru have multiple options: they may take the Kanakapura-Halagur-Malavalli route, or travel on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, turning off at Maddur via K.M. Doddi and Malavalli to reach the falls.

From Talacauvery to Mettur

The mighty Cauvery originates at Talacauvery in Kodagu district. Heavy monsoon showers in Kodagu feed the KRS Reservoir, which now stands at 120.20 feet — just 4.60 feet shy of its maximum level of 124.80 feet.

Once the Dam brims, its waters flow downstream through landmarks such as Srirangapatna’s historic Wellesley Bridge, Balamuri, Sangam and Mahadevapura, nourishing Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts before plunging into Gaganachukki.

From there, the river winds past Muthathi, rushes through Mekedatu in Ramanagara and surges onward through Hoganekal before reaching the Mettur Reservoir in Tamil Nadu.

The Cauvery traverses roughly 416 kilometres through Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, ultimately emptying into the Arabian Sea. Tamil Nadu farmers traditionally welcome its arrival at Mettur with prayers of gratitude.

Boost to tourism

To further enhance visitors’ experience at Gaganachukki, a new stairway is being constructed, offering safe, closer views of the roaring falls. Meanwhile, the Mandya District Administration is gearing up for a possible Jalapathotsava (waterfall festival), anticipating large crowds eager to soak in the monsoon marvel.

Mandya MLA P.M. Narendraswamy confirmed the plans: “There is a strong likelihood that a grand Jalapathotsava will soon be organised near the falls. I will discuss this with the Government to attract more tourists and expedite tourism development in this region.”

Water scarcity

The surging flow has also renewed hope among farmers in Malavalli taluk’s tail-end areas. Many have faced water scarcity in recent years, but with the KRS nearly full, optimism runs high that their fields will finally receive ample water.

“For the past two years, tail-end farmers here haven’t received adequate water. This year, we earnestly hope the flow reaches the tail-end too, enabling a good harvest,” said Dr. K. Annadani, former MLA.

Elsewhere along the river’s course, the Sangam and Balmuri spots in Srirangapatna are witnessing lively tourist footfall as the Cauvery swells. The scenic overflow at Kerethonnur in Pandavapura and the revered pilgrimage site of Muthathi near Halagur are also pulling in visitors, all drawn to the river’s resplendent monsoon avatar.

With the KRS dam on the verge of reaching full capacity, Gaganachukki and Bharachukki’s cascading flow stands as a testament to the monsoon’s bounty, promising prosperity for farmers and unforgettable moments for tourists alike.