NGT releases Rs. 75.40 cr. under Environment Relief Fund to city

June 23, 2025

Apart from Mysuru city, two taluks in the district including a City Municipal Council (CMC) have been provided Environment Relief Fund by National Green Tribunal (NGT). Hootagalli CMC has been sanctioned Rs. 57.69 crore, K.R. Nagar Town Municipal Council (TMC) – Rs. 26.48 crore and T. Narasipur TMC – Rs. 13.08 crore.

Mysuru: To build an effective network for adequate maintenance of sewage water in the city, National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sanctioned Rs. 75.40 crore under Environment Relief Fund.

It is billed as a significant project that aims at the upgradation of Underground Drainage (UGD) pipeline, store sewage water in treatment plants and use the same water to collectively check the complaints related to sewage water and reuse the water for better purposes.

The National Green Tribunal has already released the funds to Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC). The works will be launched after obtaining a proposal from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on the upgradation of UGD network. The MCC is ready with the plan and the works are expected to be launched soon, it is said.

The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Vidyaranyapuram in the city has a capacity to store 67.5 MLD of sewage water, Rayanakere STP – 60 MLD, Kesare STP – 45 MLD and Hebbal STP – 8 MLD totalling 180.5 MLD of sewage water. The works planned is expected to augment the storage capacity of sewage water in a systematic manner.

The outfall of most of the UGD network in the city is linked to storm water drains, with some of them damaged at places, leading to mixing of sewage water with drain water. The stagnation of sewage water at places is resulting in deposition of silt. On the flip side, the storm water that reaches the river is found unfit for consumption even after processing the same.

To reduce the gap between the flow of sewage water and treatment plant, NGT under Environment Relief Fund is providing funds for building a UGD network, upgradation and repair of sewage treatment plants. These works are expected to boost the prospects of reusing the water and address the issues related to the UGD pipeline, said an engineer of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW).

A proposal has been drafted for the upgradation of 10 UGD lines in the city and once the plans are approved, the works will be taken up. Mysuru is sure to benefit largely from this project that also helps in addressing unhygienic condition to an extent, the VVWW engineer added.