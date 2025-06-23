People rush to get a glimpse of ‘Thalaivaa’
People rush to get a glimpse of ‘Thalaivaa’

June 23, 2025

Mysuru: People living in and around Bilikere thronged the shooting spot of Jailer-2 movie to get a glimpse of their favourite Tamil Super Star Rajinikanth, who is fondly called as ‘Thalaivaa’ by his fans.

From the past three days, the film crew shot on tank bund, brick factory near Hullenahalli and Basaveshwara Temple. Following this, entry has been banned near the lake. People assembled in large numbers to watch Rajinikanth, who arrived amidst tight security to shooting spot. On his arrival, the actor greeted his fans waving his hands and with a namaskara. It may be recalled that thespian Dr. Rajkumar-starrer  movie Kamana Billu was shot at the same spot.

