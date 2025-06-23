Bengaluru Cartoonist’s works in Turkey’s international magazine

June 23, 2025

Enters India Book and Unique World Records

Mysuru: Noted Cartoonist B.V. Panduranga Rao from Bengaluru has achieved a remarkable feat with his 92 Cartoons, 14 ‘3D’ drawings, his profile, his interview and his various achievements, being published in 77 issues of ‘Fenamizah’ monthly International humour magazine, from Turkey, which were published from April 2012 to April 2025.

This incredible achievement gets recognised by India Book of Records and Unique World Records and he has been presented with the Certificates and the Medals. His Record achievements will be published in the forthcoming Record Book.

The 81-year-old cartoonist is already accredited with 15 Limca Book of Records, 14 India Book of Records, 3 World Record India Records, URF Record and GIAA Genius Cartoonist of the Year award. He is the recipient of I CAN Foundation Humanitarian National Excellence Award and Pride of Bharat 24 Awards.

Participating in International Cartoon Contests for the past 30 years, Rao has won numerous Awards from various countries and his works selected for over 100 International Exhibitions, printed in more than 70 Cartoon Catalogues.

Rao is a retired Engineer from Bhilai Steel Plant and a Hobby Cartoonist for the past 57 years. He was born in Mysuru and studied in Chamundipuram Middle School and Hardwicke High School before continuing his studies in Bengaluru.