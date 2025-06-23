Inauguration of Arjuna Memorial postponed

June 23, 2025

Mysuru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, who was scheduled to inaugurate the Memorial for Dasara elephant Arjuna at the Balle Elephant Camp in H.D. Kote taluk — located within the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve — has suddenly rescheduled the programme.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the inauguration of the Dasara Elephant Arjuna Memorial, which was scheduled to take place today at D.B. Kuppe, has been postponed to June 27,” stated an official communication to the media.

According to reports, the Minister had travelled as far as Srirangapatna this morning but had to return to Bengaluru urgently due to an emergency.