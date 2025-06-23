Truck and mini bus collision leaves 22 injured on Hunsur-Madikeri Highway

June 23, 2025

Hunsur: As many as 22 persons sustained injuries when a mini bus carry people to an engagement ceremony toppled after it was hit by a truck on Kalbetta on Hunsur-Madikeri Highway yesterday. A car, which was proceeding behind the truck was also damaged. Five were seriously injured and 17 people sustained minor injuries.

Those injured are driver Manju, Umesh, Gayathri, Raghavendra Swamy, Tejaswini Uttam, Shashikumar, six-year-old Bhavan, Ranjitha, Roopa, Jyothi, Harshitha, Sinchana, Rashmi, Chirag, Prashanth, Nischala, Rashmi, Priya and Yashodha of Mysuru and Bhuvaneshwari of Hunsur and Chandan of Kadakola. Five injured persons have been admitted to a private hospital in Hunsur. Those who had sustained minor injured availed treatment at another private hospital as out-patients.

A total of 25 people were travelling in the mini bus to Madikeri to finalise the wedding when the truck bearing Haryana registration, which came from Virajpet Road side rammed into the mini bus which was proceeding from Hunsur side near Kalbetta Junction resulting in the mini bus getting toppled.

Meanwhile, a car which was proceeding from Periyapatna side hit the truck resulting in the front portion of the car getting completely damaged. As the air bags in the car opened instantly, the occupants of the car escaped miraculously.

Car driver Udayashankar, a native of Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district, has lodged a complaint at Hunsur Rural Police Station.